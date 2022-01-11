Big Mood, Little Mood

Best Friends, but Not Forever

Talking best friend failure, genetics, and Jane Austen, with guest Wendy Lee.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Wendy Lee, an associate professor in the English Department at New York University. She studies and writes about the history of the novel and philosophies of emotions and is currently working on a new book called Jane Austen & the End of Life.

Lavery and Lee tackle two letters. First, from someone who wants to have a third child, despite her husband’s concern about passing along a rare genetic condition. Another letter writer is depressed about getting cut off by her close friend, and is wondering how much she can push for answers. Plus, Lavery and Lee discuss Jane Austen and her devoted fans, or “Janeites.”

Production by Phil Surkis

