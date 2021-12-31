Understanding Gender Identity
Talking gender fluidity 101, with guest Kyle Lukoff.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Kyle Lukoff, a pre-tipping point transsexual who used to be a school librarian but now writes children’s books full-time.
Lavery and Lukoff read a letter from someone who is seeking clarity on a recent Big Mood, Little Mood episode about a nonbinary lesbian.
Production by Phil Surkis