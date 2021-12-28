Big Mood, Little Mood

Grief, Unexpected

Talking grieving for a teacher, finding a musical mentor, and when your best friends start dating, with guest Olivia Charmaine Morris.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Olivia Charmaine Morris, founder and CEO of Black Monarch Entertainment. Her new IG Live lifestyle series, “The Tea,” invites celebrity guests to participate in intimate conversations.

Lavery and Charmaine Morris tackle three letters. First, from someone wondering if the grief they feel for a teacher from their distant past is out of proportion. Another letter writer is trying not to get discouraged in finding a musical mentor. Our final letter is from someone whose close friends always start dating each other.

Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

