Grief, Unexpected
Talking grieving for a teacher, finding a musical mentor, and when your best friends start dating, with guest Olivia Charmaine Morris.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Olivia Charmaine Morris, founder and CEO of Black Monarch Entertainment. Her new IG Live lifestyle series, “The Tea,” invites celebrity guests to participate in intimate conversations.
Lavery and Charmaine Morris tackle three letters. First, from someone wondering if the grief they feel for a teacher from their distant past is out of proportion. Another letter writer is trying not to get discouraged in finding a musical mentor. Our final letter is from someone whose close friends always start dating each other.
Production by Phil Surkis