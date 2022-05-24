This season of Better Life Lab, we’ve been taking a close look at work stress and the future of work and wellbeing.

Parts of the American economy are looking tough for many workers—even “dystopian.” People are quitting their jobs at record rates.

We know what many of the problems are, yet the fixes are not so simple. So on this closing episode of our fourth season, we ask: Are bad jobs an inherent part of the workplace — or can we actually do what it takes to make the jobs of the future good jobs, big enough to support real human life for all of us?

Guests

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., chair of the House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth.

Zeynep Ton, founder, Good Jobs Institute.

Warren Valdmanis, private equity investor and partner with Two Sigma Impact, who will only invest in companies that provide good jobs.

