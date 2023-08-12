Amicus

The Family Roe

Joshua Prager on his epic investigation of “An American Story”: the complex life and family background of Norma McCorvey (AKA Jane Roe in Roe v Wade).

Episode Notes

In Amicus’ summer series of conversations about books that expanded our thinking about justice and the courts beyond the churn of headlines, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Joshua Prager to discuss his book The Family Roe: An American Story, about the unknown lives at the heart of Roe v Wade. 

