Amicus

The Fear of Too Much Justice

Stephen Bright on all the ways America condemns people of color, the poor, and the sick, to a second-class justice system from the Supreme Court on down.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

In Amicus’ summer series of conversations about books that expanded our thinking about justice and the courts, beyond the churn of headlines, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by death penalty lawyer, professor and author Stephen Bright to discuss his new book, The Fear of Too Much Justice: Race, Poverty, and the Persistence of Inequality in the Criminal Courts

Sign up for Slate Plus now to support our show.

Dahlia’s book  Lady Justice: Women, the Law and the Battle to Save America, is also available as an audiobook, and Amicus listeners can get a 25 percent discount by entering the code “AMICUS” at checkout.

Cover of book--justice depicted as a woman, holding scales, against a pink field.
Penguin Random House

Lady Justice: Women, the Law and the Battle to Save America

Dahlia Lithwick, one of the nation’s foremost legal commentators, tells the gripping and heroic story of the women lawyers who fought the racism, sexism, and xenophobia of Donald Trump’s presidency—and won.

Advertisement

About the Show

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

All episodes

Host