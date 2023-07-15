Amicus

Zero-Sum Justice

Joel Anderson on Justice Clarence Thomas’ journey to his worldview, and Heather McGhee on what her work in The Sum of Us can tell us about the Supreme Court.

Episode Notes

In the first of Amicus’ summer series of conversations about books and podcasts that have helped us look at the Supreme Court from a different angle, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Joel Anderson, host of Season 8 of Slate’s Slow Burn podcast: Becoming Justice Thomas. They talk about the experiences and people who helped shape Justice Thomas’ worldview and how deeply his jurisprudence is rooted in a kind of “cruel to be kind” ethos from his childhood. And why he was so blind to the challenges and suffering of so many Black women in his life.

Next, Dahlia talks to Heather McGhee, author The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone And How We Can Prosper Together, about her books and podcast, and what they can teach us about a Supreme Court that is inclined to frame the world as zero-sum.

