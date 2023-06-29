The End of Affirmative Action
The six conservative justices say no more race-conscious college admissions, proffering irrational carve-outs and no clear path forward.
Episode Notes
This episode is a part of Opinionpalooza. Slate's coverage of Supreme Court decisions.
In an emergency episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Slate’s own Mark Joseph Stern to analyze SCOTUS’ decision to wipe out affirmative action in college admissions. They find Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion has some curious carve-outs that will keep lawyers busy, and college admissions tutors and applicants… baffled.
