Amicus

Samuel Alito and the Billionaire

Pre-butting his bought-and-paid-for Alaskan fishing adventure story in the Wall Street Journal is… a choice.

Amicus is coming at you again with an emergency episode.  Dahlia Lithwick is joined by  Mark Joseph Stern to process ProPublica’s latest reporting on a growing theme of conservative supreme court justices with a penchant for luxury travel at the expense of billionaires (who also happen to be close friends with Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society). Dahlia and Mark also examine Justice Samuel Alito’s eye-popping pre-buttal of ProPublica’s piece about his Alaskan fishing trip with billionaire GOP donor Paul Singer, which Justice Alito chose to publish in the opinion pages of the Wall Street Journal.

