Moore v. Harper: a Win for Democracy, a Big Loss for Donald Trump.
Chief Justice John Roberts steps in again to defend U.S. democracy’s status quo, with an added bonus of sticking it to federal defendant and former President Donald J. Trump.
Episode Notes
This episode is a part of Opinionpalooza. Slate's coverage of Supreme Court decisions.
In deciding against the bonkers (technical legal term) “Independent State Legislature Theory” in Moore v Harper, the Supreme Court chose not to take a wrecking ball to American democracy. Judge Michael Luttig, a counsel of record in the case, is relieved but not surprised. In this emergency episode of Amicus, Judge Luttig tells Dahlia Lithwick that Tuesday’s decision may have big repercussions at the Department of Justice, in Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Trump’s role in January 6th.
