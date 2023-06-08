Amicus

Did John Roberts Really Just Save Voting Rights?

The surprise opinion in voting-rights blockbuster Allen v Milligan, from a court in search of a new center (and some respect).

Episode Notes

This episode is a part of Opinionpalooza. Slate’s coverage of Supreme Court decisions. We consider this coverage so essential that we’re taking down the paywall for all of it. If you would like to help us continue to cover the courts aggressively, please consider joining Slate Plus. And sign up for the pop-up newsletter to see the latest every week in your inbox.

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern join forces for this Opinionpalooza extra episode of Amicus to discuss a seismic Supreme Court decision on voting rights. In his majority opinion in Allen v Milligan, Chief Justice John Roberts pushes back against his own long-standing stance on voting rights. Join Dahlia and Mark in this bonus episode to find out why.

