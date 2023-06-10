This episode is a part of Opinionpalooza. Slate’s coverage of Supreme Court decisions. We consider this coverage so essential that we’re taking down the paywall for all of it. If you would like to help us continue to cover the courts aggressively, please consider joining Slate Plus. And sign up for the pop-up newsletter to see the latest every week in your inbox.

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern join forces again for an urgent look at Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of former President Donald J Trump. Trump is facing 37 counts in seven charges in the case concerning his mishandling of classified documents, and trying to cover up that mishandling.

Then, Dahlia is joined by Amicus’ election law guiding light, Professor Richard L Hasen, for a close look at the big and shocking voting rights case decided at the Supreme Court this week. Professor Hasen takes us through the fascinating backstory of the case and what Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion in Allen v Milligan can tell us about another big elections case Moore v Harper, and what we might be able to expect in the affirmative action decision that will also be coming down in the next couple of weeks.

Finally, Slate Plus members will have a chance to hear Dahlia and Mark answer listener questions, such as…. What is the progressive answer to originalism?

Sign up for Slate Plus now to support our show.