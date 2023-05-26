Amicus

Bonus: SCOTUS Nukes Wetlands Protections

Sackett v EPA takes a hatchet to the Clean Water Act

Episode Notes

In this bonus episode for Amicus Plus listeners, Dahlia Lithwick and Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern discuss the latest biggest Supreme Court decision: Sackett v EPA. It’s good news for developers and polluters, bad news for the rest of us.

