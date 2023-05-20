E. Jean Carroll and the Lawyer Who Beat Trump
E. Jean Carroll and lawyer Roberta Kaplan tell Dahlia Lithwick how they won, and why they could be headed back to court.
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick is joined by a pair of legal history-makers, E Jean Carroll and Roberta Kaplan. They discuss the landmark defamation and sexual abuse case they won against former President Donald J Trump; how the case came together, what tipped the balance in court, if vindication lasts, and what happens when the defendent won’t stop doing the same defamation over and over again.
In this week’s Amicus Plus segment, Dahlia is joined by Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern to talk about the Mifepristone arguments at the 5th Circuit, North Carolina’s abortion ban, and why Justice Kagan and Sotomayor are duking it out in the footnotes over Andy Warhol.
