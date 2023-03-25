On this week’s Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick talks with Andrew Weissman, former lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and former Chief of the Fraud Section in the Department of Justice from 2015 - 2019.

Together, they tackle the tangled web of investigations into the former President, and the trajectory of possible indictments. And Andrew helps us hone in on some crucial details we may have missed in the fog of building barricades outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

Andrew Weissmann’s book, Where Law Ends, was published by Random House in 2021

In this week’s Amicus Plus segment, Dahlia is joined by Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern to understand how Trump judges could tank the economy, the latest on abortion in states trying grapple with the (entirely predictable) deadly consequences of the Dobb’s decision, and why all this underlines why the Wisconsin Supreme Court election really matters.

