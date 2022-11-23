Religious Liberty and the Right to Vacation in Jackson Hole
The problem isn’t the leaks; it’s the stench
Episode Notes
When the New York Times built on previous reporting in Politico and Rolling Stone about an evangelical Christian ministry that sought to sell access to and influence Supreme Court Justices with fancy dinners and donations, the Hobby Lobby leak dominated the headlines. But there is so much more to this story. To discuss how the headlines fit into a larger narrative of dark money and a captured court, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. Sen. Whitehouse is Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action, and Federal Rights and co-author of The Scheme: How the Right Wing Used Dark Money to Capture the Supreme Court.
See also: The Supreme Court Ethics and Recusal Transparency Act.
