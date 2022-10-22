Amicus

The Supreme Court Case that Could Upend Democracy

Moore v Harper has hit the Supreme Court calendar, and conservative Judge Michael Luttig is sounding the alarm.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Judge Michael Luttig for the definitive conversation on a giant elections case now on the calendar at the Supreme Court. Moore v Harper is a North Carolina redistricting case that is also a vehicle for the Independent State Legislature Theory - a so-called doctrine that could radically re-order democracy in America. Judge Luttig - a stalwart of conservative legal circles for decades - will argue the case as co-counsel alongside former Acting Solicitor General under Obama, Neal Katyal.

In this week’s Amicus Plus segment, Dahlia is joined by Mark Joseph Stern to talk about the blossoming of bonkers gun cases in the wake of last term’s SCOTUS decision in Bruen, a big case concerning consumer protections and much more…

Sign up for Slate Plus now to listen and support our show.

Dahlia’s new book  Lady Justice: Women, the Law and the Battle to Save America, is also available as an audiobook, and Amicus listeners can get a 25% discount by entering the code “AMICUS” at checkout.

Cover of book, featuring a statue of Justice depicted as a woman holding scales against a pink field.
Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Lady Justice: Women, the Law and the Battle to Save America

Dahlia Lithwick, one of the nation’s foremost legal commentators, tells the gripping and heroic story of the women lawyers who fought the racism, sexism, and xenophobia of Donald Trump’s presidency—and won

Advertisement

About the Show

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

All episodes

Host