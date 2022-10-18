Amicus

Live in California, Dahlia Lithwick reflects on the progress made in the face of Trumpism.

Dahlia Lithwick is on the road with Amicus and Lady Justice. In this bonus episode, she’s joined by Loyola Law Professor, legal commentator and columnist Jessica Levinson for a conversation about what we can learn from the women lawyers who held the line during the Trump years, and how to respond to the steady drum beat of “Lock Her Up” threatening women around America today.
Dahlia’s new book Lady Justice: Women, the Law and the Battle to Save America,
Lady Justice is also available as an audiobook, and Amicus listeners can get a 25% discount on Supporting Cast by entering the code “AMICUS” at checkout.

Lady Justice: Women, the Law and the Battle to Save America

Dahlia Lithwick, one of the nation’s foremost legal commentators, tells the gripping and heroic story of the women lawyers who fought the racism, sexism, and xenophobia of Donald Trump’s presidency—and won

