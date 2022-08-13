Amicus

Judge Victoria Pratt’s “The Power of Dignity”

Amicus goes to municipal court to find a fairer way to deliver justice with the groundbreaking Judge Victoria Pratt.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

The quality of dignity is not strained. Judge Victoria Pratt presided for years over Municipal Court in Newark, New Jersey. Her experiences form the foundation of her book, The Power of Dignity: How Transforming Justice Can Heal Our Communities. In the third of Amicus’ summer season of big-picture conversations, Dahlia Lithwick and Judge Pratt explore what everyone, up to and including Supreme Court Justices, can learn from procedural justice, also known as procedural fairness. You can watch Judge Pratt’s viral Ted Talk here.

Sign up for Slate Plus now to support our show.

Advertisement

About the Show

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

All episodes

Host