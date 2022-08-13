Judge Victoria Pratt’s “The Power of Dignity”
Amicus goes to municipal court to find a fairer way to deliver justice with the groundbreaking Judge Victoria Pratt.
Episode Notes
The quality of dignity is not strained. Judge Victoria Pratt presided for years over Municipal Court in Newark, New Jersey. Her experiences form the foundation of her book, The Power of Dignity: How Transforming Justice Can Heal Our Communities. In the third of Amicus’ summer season of big-picture conversations, Dahlia Lithwick and Judge Pratt explore what everyone, up to and including Supreme Court Justices, can learn from procedural justice, also known as procedural fairness. You can watch Judge Pratt’s viral Ted Talk here.
