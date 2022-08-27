Amicus

The Clash Between Privacy and Freedom of the Press

Amy Gajda takes us through the history of privacy rights to find the sweet spot between dignity, secrecy, journalism and ethics.

Episode Notes

Law Professor and former journalist Amy Gajda joins Dahlia Lithwick to discuss her latest book, Seek and Hide: The Tangled History of the Right to Privacy. They chart a course through early conceptions of privacy to today’s fraught battles over privacy and dignity in the age of surveillance capitalism.

