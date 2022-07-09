A Supreme Court Term Like No Other
At the Amicus breakfast table, chewing over the start of a new reactionary era at the Supreme Court.
Dahlia Lithwick hosts Amicus’ annual term-ending breakfast table conversation, featuring Slate’s own Mark Joseph Stern, Professor Katherine Franke and Professor Nikolas Bowie. They dig into the biggest decisions of the term, and step back to survey where the court is headed, and where it’s already been.
