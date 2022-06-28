Bonus: Praying at the 50 Yard Line and Dunking on the Libs
The Supreme Court’s alternative facts in the Coach Kennedy case
Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern on Kennedy v Bremerton School District: a referendum on the status of truth at the high court, and another nail in the coffin of the establishment clause.
