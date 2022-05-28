When a Shooter Comes to Your School
A rebroadcast of Dahlia Lithwick speaking with three educators about surviving gun violence at their schools, and coming back to the classroom afterward.
Episode Notes
In light of the Uvalde school shooting, we’re rebroadcasting a special audio presentation from Amicus that originally aired in 2018, after the Parkland shooting. Dahlia Lithwick spoke to three educators who survived gun violence at their schools. Heather Martin was a student at Columbine during the 1999 mass shooting; Mary Ann Jacob was library clerk at Sandy Hook at the time of the 2012 shooting; and Ken Yuers was a teacher at Rancho Tehama Elementary School when it suffered a school shooting in 2017. They discussed what they experienced, what it was like going back to the classroom, and what they want changed.
Amicus is produced by Sara Burningham.