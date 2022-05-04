The (draft) Opinion of the Court on Abortion
Reading between the lines of the leak that shook America, and the jurisprudence that’s set to strip millions of their rights.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
In a special episode for Slate Plus members, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern for in-depth analysis of the stunning leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito in Dobbs v Mississippi, the abortion case that is poised to overturn 50 years of jurisprudence and Roe v Wade.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.