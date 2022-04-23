Rewriting Statutes Via Courts
A federal Florida court has thrown out the Biden administration’s mask mandate for public transportation.
Episode Notes
On this episode of Amicus – in studio edition! – host Dahlia Lithwick is joined by ProfessorLawrence O. Gostin, professor of global health law, at Georgetown University, among many other things. They talk about the federal district court in Florida’s decision to lift the mask mandate for public transportation. While it may seem like a small deal given that the mandate was set to expire in a few weeks anyway, the decision was built on a very labored and tortured interpretation of the word “sanitation.” Professor Gostin explains that this case could have a chilling effect on government agencies. They also discuss why the decision by the Biden administration to appeal involved a lot of political calculous.
In our Slate Plus segment, Dahlia is joined by Mark Joseph Stern to talk about a death penalty decision at the Supreme Court and an upcoming case about school prayer.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.