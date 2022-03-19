Amicus

A Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation-Hearing Preview

Expect an absence of substantive opposition and a surfeit of partisan posturing.

Episode Notes

In a Slate Plus-exclusive episode, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern look ahead to next week’s hearings and lend their expert opinions on what’s likely to come up, what really matters, and who’s got the whole thing upside down.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

