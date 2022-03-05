Amicus

Why “Cheap Speech” Threatens Democracy

Rick Hasen on the speech that’s undermining elections, and what to do about it.

Episode Notes

Election denialism and disinformation threaten the integrity of U.S. elections, but what can we do about this growing crisis? In this week’s Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick talks to election-law professor Rick Hasen about his new book Cheap Speech: How Disinformation Poisons Our Politics–and How to Cure It.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

