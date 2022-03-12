Anita Hill on the Supreme Court’s Future
The upcoming confirmation, and what it means for the court’s future—and for America’s future.
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Professor Anita Hill to discuss confirmation hearings past and future, the unfinished work of equality, and whether the current Supreme Court can be part of that work.
In our Slate Plus segment, Slate’s senior jurisprudence editor Nicole Lewis and senior writer Mark Joseph Stern discuss the worrying news buried in a shadow docket “win” for redistricting, a unanimous decision Monday, and the judges who seem intent on threatening national security by meddling with the military.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.