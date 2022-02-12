Politics Masquerading as Law
Rep. Adam Schiff on the Jan. 6 investigation, and the end of Section II of the Voting Rights Act comes not with a bang but a shadow docket order.
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick interviews Rep. Adam Schiff about his work on the Jan. 6 select committee and his fears for our democracy. Next, Dahlia is joined by pre-eminent election-law scholar Professor Franita Tolson, who clears up any confusion about what happened in the shadow-docket order concerning Merrill v Milligan, which appears to have kicked away the remaining protections of the Voting Rights Act’s Section II.
Slate Plus members will have access to Dahlia’s conversation with Mark Joseph Stern about shadow-docket shenanigans and Mark’s new beat: Madison Cawthorne, “everybody’s favorite insurrectionist-adjacent representative.”
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.