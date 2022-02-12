Amicus

Politics Masquerading as Law

Rep. Adam Schiff on the Jan. 6 investigation, and the end of Section II of the Voting Rights Act comes not with a bang but a shadow docket order.

Dahlia Lithwick interviews Rep. Adam Schiff about his work on the Jan. 6 select committee and his fears for our democracy. Next, Dahlia is joined by pre-eminent election-law scholar Professor Franita Tolson, who clears up any confusion about what happened in the shadow-docket order concerning Merrill v Milligan, which appears to have kicked away the remaining protections of the Voting Rights Act’s Section II.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

