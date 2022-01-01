Amicus

2021 Was a Direct Response to 2020

The NAACP’s Sherrilyn Ifill on what happens when you win the culture but lose the courts.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, to reflect on the past year and her time at the head of the legendary civil rights organization as she prepares to step down in spring 2022.

In our Slate Plus segment, Dahlia is joined by Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern for the “Amicus Plus 2021 Hangover Edition,” in which they run down their biggest headaches from 2021 and look for signs of hope in the courts and the legal system for 2022.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

Advertisement

About the Show

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

All episodes

Host

Follow