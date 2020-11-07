Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Amicus’ election law whisperer, UC Irvine election-law professor Rick Hasen, to sift through the results, the non-calls, and the many, many lawsuits of this post-election moment.

Then, Dahlia is joined by Jim Zirin, former federal prosecutor and author of Plaintiff in Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in 3,500 Lawsuits, to map out the playbook the president is pulling from today and always—from his Supreme Court picks to all-caps claims of voter fraud.

In our Slate Plus segment, Mark Joseph Stern reports on the big case at the intersection of religious liberty and the right of LGBTQ people to become foster parents that was heard at the Supreme Court this week. And what, if anything, we can draw from Amy Coney Barrett’s first week on the bench (on the phone).

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.