The Canaries in the Coal Mine of Justice

Sherrilyn Ifill on the early warnings the legal establishment ignored.

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, to discuss voting and the crisis of legitimacy facing a Supreme Court embroiled in politics, the election, and an epochal shift to the right.

In our Slate Plus segment, Dahlia is joined by Brian Fallon of Demand Justice to discuss the whys and the wherefores of court reform.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

About the Show

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

Host

