Amicus

Testing the Election

Votes are already being cast. Will chaos be the winner?

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by election law professor Rick Hasen of UC Irvine, author of Election Meltdown, for an update on the state of the election given the president’s COVID diagnosis.

They are joined by Professor Carol Anderson, Charles Howard Candler professor of African American Studies at Emory University, to discuss the president’s undermining of the election.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

