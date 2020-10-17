Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Ilyse Hogue, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America and the author of The Lie That Binds to discuss the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and what her nomination to the Supreme Court means for reproductive rights.

In our Slate Plus segment, Dahlia is joined by Professor Pamela Karlan of Stanford Law School to discuss all the other questions that went unanswered at the hearings.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.