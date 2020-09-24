Quiet Words That Remain
The cases, opinions, and dissents you may have missed from Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s decades in court.
Episode Notes
Marking the passing of a constitutional titan, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Columbia Law professor and former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Gillian Metzger. And a special remembrance from Justice Ginsburg’s law school classmates Flora Schnall and Judge Carol Brosnahan.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.