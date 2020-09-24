Amicus

Quiet Words That Remain

The cases, opinions, and dissents you may have missed from Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s decades in court.

Marking the passing of a constitutional titan, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Columbia Law professor and former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Gillian Metzger. And a special remembrance from Justice Ginsburg’s law school classmates Flora Schnall and Judge Carol Brosnahan.

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

