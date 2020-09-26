Amicus

The Senate Judiciary Committee and Boxing Kangaroos

Dahlia Lithwick, Elie Mystal, and Mark Joseph Stern on girding for a fight and choosing your battles.

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by the Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal and Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern for some hard truths about the future of the Supreme Court and what, if anything, Democrats can do about it.

In this week’s Slate Plus segment, Mark sticks around to delve into the worrying news coming out of Pennsylvania and other adventures in pre-election litigation.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

