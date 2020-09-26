The Senate Judiciary Committee and Boxing Kangaroos
Dahlia Lithwick, Elie Mystal, and Mark Joseph Stern on girding for a fight and choosing your battles.
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick is joined by the Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal and Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern for some hard truths about the future of the Supreme Court and what, if anything, Democrats can do about it.
In this week’s Slate Plus segment, Mark sticks around to delve into the worrying news coming out of Pennsylvania and other adventures in pre-election litigation.
