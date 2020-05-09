Big Days for Justice
Bill Barr drops things, SCOTUS phones it in, and Little Sisters intervene.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Susan Hennessey, national security analyst and executive editor of Lawfare, to discuss the ramifications of the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case against Michael Flynn. Later in the show, Lithwick is joined by veteran Supreme Court watcher Linda Greenhouse to unpack the new format for Supreme Court arguments, a teleconference carried live on C-SPAN, with a close look at the birth control case you might have missed.
In the Slate Plus segment, Mark Joseph Stern on how Flushgate could affect post-pandemic openness at the Supreme Court and which justice is crushing the conference calls.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.