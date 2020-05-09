Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Susan Hennessey, national security analyst and executive editor of Lawfare, to discuss the ramifications of the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case against Michael Flynn. Later in the show, Lithwick is joined by veteran Supreme Court watcher Linda Greenhouse to unpack the new format for Supreme Court arguments, a teleconference carried live on C-SPAN, with a close look at the birth control case you might have missed.

In the Slate Plus segment, Mark Joseph Stern on how Flushgate could affect post-pandemic openness at the Supreme Court and which justice is crushing the conference calls.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.