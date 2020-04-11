Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Marc Elias, chair of Perkins Coie’s Political Law Group, who represents the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Together, they reconstruct how the Supreme Court stepped into Wisconsin’s April election, and what the path to that decision—and the fallout from it—can teach us ahead of November.

In the Slate Plus segment, Mark Joseph Stern talks about Sen. Mitch McConnell’s continued campaign to stack the judiciary, the dissonance between conservative positions on election law and reproductive rights in the time of COVID, and the piece he wishes he and Dahlia had written together this week, but didn’t.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.