States’ Rights
Colorado State Attorney General Phil Weiser on cooperative federalism, COVID-19, and faithless electors.
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Colorado State Attorney General Phil Weiser to talk about how states’ rights fit into the picture of America that’s emerging in this pandemic.
In the Slate Plus segment, Mark Joseph Stern joins Dahlia to talk about the big decisions that came down from the high court this week and what they mean for other, even bigger, decisions yet to come this term.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.