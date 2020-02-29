Amicus

Have Progressives Lost the Courts for Good?

Big questions for the new president of the American Constitution Society, Russ Feingold.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick asks the new president of the American Constitution Society, Russ Feingold, if it’s too late for progressives to respond to the conservative steamroller that is the Federalist Society.

Slate Plus members have access to a bonus segment in which Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern breaks down the headlines, cases, cert grants, and conundrums from the Supreme Court and federal appellate courts. To start your free two-week trial, go to slate.com/amicusplus

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.