Have Progressives Lost the Courts for Good?
Big questions for the new president of the American Constitution Society, Russ Feingold.
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick asks the new president of the American Constitution Society, Russ Feingold, if it’s too late for progressives to respond to the conservative steamroller that is the Federalist Society.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.