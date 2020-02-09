Election Meltdown: Professor Brendan Nyhan
How misinformation undermines elections.
Episode Notes
Brendan Nyhan is a political science professor at Dartmouth College who focuses on misinformation and so-called fake news. HIs views on how fake news affects election outcomes might surprise you.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.