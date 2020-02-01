Amicus

Impeachment’s Aftermath

Precedents for future presidents, and questions for current citizens.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Barbara McQuade, professor of law at the University of Michigan and former U.S attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, to explore the ramifications of the last two weeks in the Senate.

