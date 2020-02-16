Amicus

Election Meltdown: Dale Ho, ACLU

The most significant voting rights case this century.

Episode Notes

University of California, Irvine election law professor Rick Hasen talks to Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s voting rights project, about the big voting-rights case Fish v Kobach, and the cases to watch as November’s presidential election approaches.

Join us for a live show on Feb. 19 in Washington.

