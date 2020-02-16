Election Meltdown: Dale Ho, ACLU
The most significant voting rights case this century.
Episode Notes
University of California, Irvine election law professor Rick Hasen talks to Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s voting rights project, about the big voting-rights case Fish v Kobach, and the cases to watch as November’s presidential election approaches.
Join us for a live show on Feb. 19 in Washington.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.