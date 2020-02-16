Slate's Who Counts? series is made possible by the support of Slate Plus members and readers like you.

University of California, Irvine election law professor Rick Hasen talks to Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s voting rights project, about the big voting-rights case Fish v Kobach, and the cases to watch as November’s presidential election approaches.

Join us for a live show on Feb. 19 in Washington.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.