Election Meltdown: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
After failed recounts in 2016, Michigan’s hoping 2020 will be different.
Episode Notes
Jocelyn Benson is all about election law. A former election law professor, she’s now Michigan secretary of state. Michigan, more specifically Detroit, has been at the center of recount controversies and accusations of vote-rigging. Secretary Benson tells Election Meltdown’s Rick Hasen how Michigan’s getting ready for November 2020.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.