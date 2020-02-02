Amicus

Election Meltdown: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

After failed recounts in 2016, Michigan’s hoping 2020 will be different.

Episode Notes

Jocelyn Benson is all about election law. A former election law professor, she’s now Michigan secretary of state. Michigan, more specifically Detroit, has been at the center of recount controversies and accusations of vote-rigging. Secretary Benson tells Election Meltdown’s Rick Hasen how Michigan’s getting ready for November 2020.

