Jocelyn Benson is all about election law. A former election law professor, she’s now Michigan secretary of state. Michigan, more specifically Detroit, has been at the center of recount controversies and accusations of vote-rigging. Secretary Benson tells Election Meltdown’s Rick Hasen how Michigan’s getting ready for November 2020.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.