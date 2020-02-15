Election Meltdown, Part 4
Rhetoric and reality: When is it OK to say an election was “stolen”?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
In the fourth part of this special five-part series of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by election law professor Rick Hasen and Professor Carol Anderson, Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University and author of One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy. Together, they try to sort through the rhetoric and the reality of “stolen” elections.
Rick Hasen’s new book Election Meltdown forms the basis for this special series of Amicus.
Join Slate for the Election Meltdown live show on Feb. 19 in Washington.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.