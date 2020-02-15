Election Meltdown, Part 4

Slate's Who Counts? series is made possible by the support of Slate Plus members and readers like you.

In the fourth part of this special five-part series of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by election law professor Rick Hasen and Professor Carol Anderson, Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University and author of One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy. Together, they try to sort through the rhetoric and the reality of “stolen” elections.

Rick Hasen’s new book Election Meltdown forms the basis for this special series of Amicus.

