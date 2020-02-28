Slate's Who Counts? series is made possible by the support of Slate Plus members and readers like you.

Dahlia Lithwick and U.C. Irvine election law professor Rick Hasen look back on the last five weeks of the Election Meltdown series, asking what the key take-aways might be and what has already changed in terms of concerns for the integrity of this November’s election.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.