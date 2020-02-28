Amicus

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Election Meltdown: The Debrief

Dahlia Lithwick and Rick Hasen on what they’ve learned and what’s changed.

View Transcript

About the Show

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick and U.C. Irvine election law professor Rick Hasen look back on the last five weeks of the Election Meltdown series, asking what the key take-aways might be and what has already changed in terms of concerns for the integrity of this November’s election.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

Support This Work

Help us cover the central question: “Who counts?” Your Slate Plus membership will fund our work on voting, immigration, gerrymandering, and more through 2020.