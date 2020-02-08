Election Meltdown, Part 3
Delving into the big bag of dirty tricks ahead of the 2020 election.
Episode Notes
In the third part of this special five-part series of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by election law professor Rick Hasen to unpack the bag of dirty tricks that may be deployed in 2020’s election and to examine the debris of the Iowa caucus debacle to find clues to what’s coming.
Rick Hasen’s new book Election Meltdown forms the basis for this special series of Amicus.
Join Slate for the Election Meltdown live show on Feb. 19 in Washington.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.