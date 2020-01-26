Slate's Who Counts? series is made possible by the support of Slate Plus members and readers like you.

When Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap got the call inviting him to serve on President Donald Trump’s “Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity,” he had no idea what he had signed up for. In this extended interview available only to Slate Plus members, hear how he ended up suing the commission and unveiling details of the real aims and motivations behind it.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.