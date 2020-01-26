Amicus

Election Meltdown—Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap

Inside the defunct voter fraud commission.

Episode Notes

When Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap got the call inviting him to serve on President Donald Trump’s “Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity,” he had no idea what he had signed up for. In this extended interview available only to Slate Plus members, hear how he ended up suing the commission and unveiling details of the real aims and motivations behind it.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.

