Despite winning the Electoral College vote in 2016, President Donald Trump still claimed widespread voter fraud had robbed him of millions of votes. In the first part of a special five-part series of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by election law professor Rick Hasen to explore how those claims bolstered voter suppression and now threaten the integrity of the 2020 election.

Rick Hasen’s new book Election Meltdown forms the basis for this special series of Amicus.

