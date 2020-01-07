Amicus

What Is Impeachment For?

Live from the Aspen Institute, a conversation about the case against Donald Trump.

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

Episode Notes

In a conversation taped live at the Aspen Institute, Dahlia Lithwick speaks to former acting Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal about impeachment, and how he approaches it as an “extremist centrist.”

Katyal’s book, co-written with Sam Koppelman, Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump, is out now.

Podcast produced by Sara Burningham.