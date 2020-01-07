What Is Impeachment For?
Live from the Aspen Institute, a conversation about the case against Donald Trump.
Episode Notes
In a conversation taped live at the Aspen Institute, Dahlia Lithwick speaks to former acting Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal about impeachment, and how he approaches it as an “extremist centrist.”
Katyal’s book, co-written with Sam Koppelman, Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump, is out now.